Pastor abduction case: Suspect held charged for extortion

SHAH ALAM: A man who was detained to assist investigations into the disappearance of a pastor pleaded not guilty to a charge of extortion on Thursday (Mar 16).



Pastor Raymond Koh is believed to have been kidnapped in Jalan Bahagia, Petaling Jaya last month.

Part-time Uber driver, 31-year-old Lam Chang Nam was accused of demanding RM30,000 from the pastor's son at Paradigm Mall at 9.46pm on Mar 6, according to a report by the Malay Mail.

If convicted under Section 385 that covers the offence of putting others in fear of injury in order to commit extortion, he will face a maximum of seven years’ jail, a fine, whipping or any two of these punishments, the Malay Mail reported.

Lam was denied bail and will reappear in court on Apr 26.

Police detained the suspect around 3.30am in Ampang, Selangor last Thursday following a tip-off and cooperation from the victim's family. The man had contacted the victim's family the day before his arrest.