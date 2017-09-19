Penang businessman wins largest jackpot in Malaysian history

SINGAPORE: A businessman from Penang has won Malaysia’s largest jackpot, bagging RM69.6 million (US$16.6 million) in the draw last week.



According to Malaysian media reports on Tuesday (Sep 19), the 40-year-old punter who did not want to be named had spent RM50 on 25 sets of Lucky Pick numbers.



He did not check the results on the night of the draw on Sep 13. It was only when a friend told him the next morning that someone from Penang had won that he went through his numbers.



"I didn't take note of my friend's alert and continued my daily tasks. I went for my breakfast and started working at home.



"Suddenly the jackpot alert crossed my mind and I started checking through the tickets. When I saw a ticket matched the last two numbers of the result, which were 52 and 53, I was pretty sure that I'd won," The New Straits Times quoted him as saying.



He added: “So I told my younger brother to check the rest of the numbers for me and I was right! We were so excited that we could not stop screaming and began running around the house.”



Local reports said this is the first time that the man had put his money in the Lotto jackpot. He usually bets on Sports Toto using his car plate numbers but did not win anything from that.



The businessman said he plans to donate a portion of his windfall to charitable organisations, pay off loans and invest in properties in Penang.



