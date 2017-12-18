Penang theme park to launch world's longest water slide: Report

GEORGETOWN: A 1km-long water slide is being planned for Penang's ESCAPE theme park in Teluk Bahang.



The park's new attraction will be the world's longest water slide once it is completed, according to a report by the Star on Monday (Dec 18).

Thrill-seekers will be chairlifted to a height of 420m to the top of the hill to get to the starting point of the slide.

"From the hilltop, people will zoom down the slide which will cross Jalan Teluk Bahang beside a pedestrian link bridge and end in a swimming pool inside our water theme park," the park's founder Sim Choo Kheng was quoted as saying.



The plans were revealed on Saturday at the official opening of ESCAPE Waterplay - the second phase of the theme park's launch after Adventureplay which was opened in 2012.

Mr Sim added that the water slide and other hilltop attractions, collectively known as Gravityplay, are slated to be opened by December next year.



According to the Star, Penang's Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng complimented ESCAPE for being rated the top theme park in Malaysia by TripAdvisor.

“This theme park brand was born in Penang and created by a Pe­­nangite. We will soon see the brand expand into other countries.

“I have been told that Sim Leisure Group has started negotiations for a major ESCAPE theme park in Thai­land,” he said.

