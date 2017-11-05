Penang flood: Authorities issue heavy rain warning, military mobilised

GEORGE TOWN: Malaysia's Meteorological Department has forecast that the rain is set to continue after it showed signs of easing on Sunday (Nov 5) afternoon.

In an update on Facebook, the department issued an "orange" alert warning, which indicates expected continuous rainfall with strong winds in the northern states of Kedah, Perlis and Penang.







Penang's chief minister Lim Guan Eng earlier appealed for help from the armed forces, after massive floods brought the state to a standstill.

The state has also issued an advisory, calling for those in low-lying areas to move to higher ground.

At least 2,000 people had been evacuated and 80 per cent of the state was hit by typhoon-like winds and heavy rain, the chief minister said in a statement.

He said floodwater had risen to 3 to 4 metres. Lim also warned in a Facebook post that more rain was expected and advised residents to stay at home.

Military forces were deployed to help thousands of displaced people in Penang, officials said, as floodwater rose from more than 24 hours of incessant rain.

Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the National Security Council was coordinating with police and the military to assist flood victims after a request for assistance from Penang.

Relief teams rescue those stranded in the massive floods that have affected the Malaysian state of Penang. (Photo: LimSianSee@Facebook)

Hundreds of trees were toppled and roads were submerged, leaving many areas practically paralysed, Malaysian news agency Bernama reported. At least two people had been killed, it said.

"We remain fearful that there may still be untoward incidents because of the strong winds, the like of which have never been experienced before, and flash floods might recur," Lim told reporters in Penang.

Hundreds of people had been placed in temporary shelters after their homes were flooded or destroyed by the storm.