Penang flood: Road near private housing hillside area collapses

PENANG: A road leading to a private hillside housing area at Tanjung Bungah, Penang collapsed early Sunday morning (Nov 5) as massive floods hit the island.

Pictures and video of the sinkhole was widely circulated on social media, showing how the retaining wall that was in between the row of private houses and a condominium tower gave way, causing a sinkhole.







According to a New Straits Times report, Tanjung Bungah assemblyman Teh Yee Cheu was quoted as saying that no one was affected since residents have yet to move into the housing area.

Mr Teh added that the wall had collapsed at 3am on Sunday morning.





“The hill is a water catchment area. Due to rain, underground water had caused the soil to become soft and unable to support the retaining wall.

“The mud from the landslide hit the basement parking area of a condominium next to it,” he reportedly said.



Mr Teh added that he has yet to get full details of the incident but urged the authorities to explain why the housing project was approved.



“The Penang Island Municipal Council must explain. Luckily no one was injured,” he added.

The floods in Penang have claimed four lives with one person reported missing as of Sunday, the Sun Daily reported. Close to 2,000 people have been evacuated after rain from 15 hours of torrential downpours inundated the northern Malaysian state.