Penang hit by massive floods following heavy downpour

GEORGE TOWN, Malaysia: A heavy downpour that lashed Penang island from 10pm on Thursday night (Sep 14) has led to massive floods, landslides, and traffic congestion in the city.



A spokesperson for the Penang Fire and Rescue Department said the flooded areas included Jalan P Ramlee, Jalan Masjid Negeri, Batu Ferringhi and several areas in Seberang Perai.

Severe traffic jams were reported across George Town as several flooded roads had to be closed on Friday morning.

A flooded residential near Jalan P Ramlee. (Photo: Twitter/@fais_chepa)

According to a report by The Star, flood waters at Jalan P Ramlee reached as high as 1.5 metres.

[Video] Keadaan banjir di George Town, hadapan pejabat Bernama P.Pinang, masih belum surut. pic.twitter.com/jQiGYFdQGM — BERNAMA (@bernamadotcom) September 15, 2017

Local media also reported that the heavy rainfall uprooted several trees and triggered landslides in Medan Fettes and Paya Terubong.

A landslide in Paya Terubong uprooting a tree. (Photo: Twitter/@fais_chepa)

Pictures circulating on social media showed a hospital ward and a school canteen with ankle-deep waters.

According to local authorities, the overnight downpour produced the highest amount of rainfall ever recorded in the state's history at 270mm, as measured from Air Itam dam on Friday morning.

Meanwhile, a report by the state's Drainage and Irrigation Department said the water levels for rivers Sungai Pinang and Sungai Air Itam measured record highs of 3.2m and 7.3m respectively as of Friday morning.



"The intensity of rain for one month poured within four hours, resulting in the flood we see today," State Local Government, Traffic Management and Flood Mitigation Committee chairman Chow Kon Yeow was quoted as saying.

In a Facebook post on Friday afternoon, the Penang Island City Council said it has dispatched a team of around 100 personnel to clean the city area and fix any damage done by the flood.



