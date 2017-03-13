Penang nasi kandar eatery Line Clear shut over rat droppings: Report

SINGAPORE: A popular nasi kandar restaurant in Penang was ordered to close by authorities on Monday (Mar 13) after rat droppings were found in its kitchen, The Star reported.

Line Clear restaurant reportedly fell foul of hygiene standards after officers from the Penang Health Department carried out an inspection at three eateries along Jalan Penang in the heart of George Town.

According to The Star report, rat droppings, cockroaches and dirty toilets were found at Line Clear restaurant and its neighbour, Yasmeen restaurant. A dead rat was also found in one of the restaurants, the report added.

Penang City Council ordered both outlets to close temporarily for two weeks from Monday.

Line Clear, which occupies an alleyway off Jalan Penang, is an institution of sorts in the city, having been in business for 70 years. It was also featured in an episode of Anthony Bourdain’s hit TV show No Reservations.

