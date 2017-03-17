Penang's Line Clear Nasi Kandar back in business

PENANG: The famous Line Clear Nasi Kandar restaurant in Jalan Penang was back in business on Friday (Mar 17) after being ordered to close from last Monday for failing to comply with basic hygiene and health standards.



It was reported by The Star that rat droppings were found in its kitchen.

Its owner, Sahubar Mohd Ali, also apologised to all customers and relevant quarters for the inconvenience caused.



"Our business has been somewhat affected (by the closure)," he told reporters.



The restaurant was one of the two Penang restaurants ordered to close for two weeks for failing to comply with the cleanliness standards.



Meanwhile, Penang Health director Datuk M Sukumar said they would conduct periodical inspections on the food premises in line with the Food Act.



He said during the operation on Mar 11 and Mar 13, a total of 83 restaurants and food stalls were inspected. Seven were ordered to close for 14 days, while 46 compound notices were issued to those found to have unsatisfactory level of cleanliness.



"It is the responsibility of the owners to ensure that their restaurants or food outlets are clean at all times," he said in a statement.