Pence says US commitment to South Korea stronger than ever

SEOUL: U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said on Sunday that the country's resolve and commitment to its alliance with South Korea had never been stronger.

Pence's remarks at an Easter Service with American troops based in South Korea came after North Korea launched a missile off its east coast.

The vice president is on trip to South Korea, the first stop on his Asia visit.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by Ju-min Park; Editing by Nick Macfie)