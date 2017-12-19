Perak ambulance driver bashed by bikers for asking to make way: Reports

TAIPING, Perak: A group of motorcyclists allegedly attacked an ambulance driver and a female nurse after they were asked to make way for the vehicle on the North-South Expressway in the early hours of Sunday (Dec 17), local media reported.

The 53-year-old ambulance driver was transferring a patient from Parit Buntar Hospital to Taiping Hospital at around 1.40am when he encountered a motorcycle gang, commonly known as a mat rempit group, at a traffic light intersection near Taiping Utara toll plaza.

The driver said they appeared to be racing, and were blocking the road.

“As their actions could have endangered the ambulance, I used the speaker to advise them to give way. However, my action ignited their anger and they rammed the ambulance, before one of them fell, which made them angrier. They then completely blocked our way by using their motorcycles," the New Straits Times quoted the driver as saying.

Around four to six motorcyclists forced open the ambulance door and dragged the driver out of the vehicle before they punched and kicked him, the report said.

The accompanying nurse, who was taking care of the patient, tried to break up the fight and was knocked down by the motorcyclists.

The driver needed four stitches above his right eye.

Reports said that the ambulance driver transported the patient to Taiping Hospital before making a police report.

According to the Star, three suspects aged between 17 and 20 have been arrested after they surrendered themselves to the police on Monday night.