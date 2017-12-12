Personal data leak of mobile phone subscribers in Malaysia was in 2014: Official

KUALA LUMPUR: The leak of personal data involving 46.2 million mobile phone subscribers reported on Oct 18 this year occurred in 2014 and did not involve the latest data, said Deputy Minister of Telecommunications and Multimedia, Datuk Seri Jailani Johari.

He said investigations were conducted by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), and the Personal Data Protection Department under Section 4 of the Computer Crimes Act 1997 (Act 563) and Section 130 of the Personal Data Protection Act 2010 (Act 709).

“It is still too early to identify the mastermind behind the incident. The police have called several witnesses who have been identified to give their statements.

“Among the witnesses who were called were the administrator of the websites lowyat.net and jobstreet.my, the telecommunications companies, the Malaysian Medical Association, and other individuals who can help in the investigation,” he said during the question-and-answer session at a parliament sitting on Tuesday.

He was responding to a question from Senator S Chandra Mohan who wanted to know the outcome of the investigations into the leakage of the personal data of 46.2 million mobile phone users recently.

Jailani said MCMC had also contacted each of the telecommunications companies and instructed that they check every system transaction to ensure that there was no hacking or leakage of data.

