Philippine lawmakers propose stiffer penalties for violation of national anthem: Report

MANILA: Lawmakers in the Philippines have proposed stiffer penalties for those who do not adhere to new rules on singing the national anthem when it is played in public, the Inquirer reported on Wednesday (Jun 28).

According to the report, the House of Representatives approved a third and final reading of the measures to update the rules which make it "mandatory" for citizens to sing along the anthem, Lupang Hinirang, with "fervour" when it is played at public gatherings.

"As a sign of respect, all persons must stand at attention facing the Philippine flag, if displayed, or the band or conductor; civilians salute the flag with their right palm over the left chest," the report added.

The Bill proposed a more than tenfold increase in fines for "any person who, or entity which violates any provision" of the new law. The proposed fine ranges from P50,000 (US$991) to P100,000.

Government employees will face administrative disciplinary action under the new law, the report adds.

A second offence would include both a fine and prison time, and offenders may also be publicly “named and shamed” in a national newspaper, according to the Telegraph.



The proposed House Bill includes some flexibility for those with religious beliefs that prohibit them from singing, the report said.

The Bill received a unanimous vote of 212-0 and will now be sent to the Senate for another round of voting.