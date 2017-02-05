Philippine police knock on doors offering deal, but drug users fear to take it

MANILA: Surrender to us, and we’ll help you, goes the pitch.

But it’s a tough sell for the Philippine National Police, who since the start of President Rody Duterte’s war on drugs, have gone around knocking on the doors of more than 6 million homes.

In Operation Tokhang (Tagalog for ‘to knock and request’), the police target those on a watch list and offer them a chance to surrender for rehabilitation.

So far, more than 1 million drug addicts and pushers have done so. But many others fear turning themselves in.

Drug user Marlon said told Channel NewsAsia: “I’m always afraid because of what I see on TV. They still kill those who surrendered.”

WATCH: Operation Tokhang in action (2:09)

The series Undercover Asia goes behind the scenes of Mr Duterte’s crackdown on drug crime, and investigates how it has impacted the impoverish slums of Manila.



Among other things, the episode follows the police as they conduct Operation Tokhang.

The police act on a watch list of suspects provided by the village captain or community leader, who is required to compile the names and addresses of suspected drug dealers and addicts.

But many fear that it is in fact a ‘kill list’. Mr Duterte’s crackdown has seen more than 6,000 people killed in seven months since he took office last June.

