Philippine President Duterte to visit Japan ahead of Vietnam APEC meeting - source

TOKYO: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte will visit Japan for talks with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe before the two leaders attend an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting in Vietnam in November, a source said.

The source, who has knowledge of the planned trip, asked not to be identified because he is not authorised to talk to the media.

