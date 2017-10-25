Philippine President Duterte to visit Japan ahead of Vietnam APEC meeting - source

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte will visit Japan for talks with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe before the two leaders attend an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting in Vietnam in November, a source said.

FILE PHOTO - Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte gestures while delivering a speech during his visit at Bangolo town, Marawi city, southern Philippines October 17, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

The source, who has knowledge of the planned trip, asked not to be identified because he is not authorised to talk to the media.

