Philippine president says he will issue an order on military role in drug war

MANILA: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said on Thursday he intended to write an executive order that would allow the military to help in his fight against illicit drugs, which he said was a national security threat.

Duterte reiterated he had no need to declare martial law, as he has threatened to do on numerous occasions.

The Philippines on Monday suspended all police operations in the drug crackdown, due to deep-rooted corruption in the force. Duterte has placed an anti-drugs agency in charge of the campaign and wants the military to help.

