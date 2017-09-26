Philippine presidential guard shot dead but no foul play: Security chief

MANILA: One of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's guards was killed in a shooting near Duterte's Manila residence on Tuesday (Sep 26), the head of his security unit said, although the president was nowhere near the palace when the incident occurred.

The body of the member of the Presidential Security Group (PSG) was discovered by his wife in his quarters at Malacanang Park where the guards are based, close to the presidential palace, PSG chief Lope Dagoy told reporters.

"We are ruling out foul play," he said. "Certainly no foul play."

The victim died from a gunshot wound to the chest. Dagoy said police were investigating the incident and that Duterte had been informed about the incident. He said it was possible it was an accident but it was too soon to conclude what took place.

There were conflicting messages from the presidential palace on Duterte's whereabouts. He spent the weekend in his home city, Davao, and was not seen in public on Monday. He was due to attend some events in Manila on Tuesday evening.

The president's spokesman, Ernesto Abella, could not confirm where Duterte was.

He said it was too soon to comment on the incident.

"It's being investigated and the nature of the situation needs to be clarified," Abella told a regular news briefing. "Let this be sufficient at this stage."