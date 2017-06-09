Philippine regulator orders Resorts World to stop gaming operations

The Philippine gaming regulator on Friday ordered Resorts World Manila to halt gaming operations during the investigation of a casino attack that killed 37 people.

Police have identified the gunman behind the June 2 attack as a heavily indebted Philippine man addicted to gambling, ruling out any involvement by Islamic militants.

Resorts World was ordered to "cease and desist all gaming operations pending investigation and final determination by PAGCOR of RWM's liability," Andrea Domingo, chairman of the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR), told reporters.

