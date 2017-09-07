Philippine troops rescue 2 Indonesian hostages on Sulu island

MANILA: Philippine soldiers have rescued two Indonesian men held hostage by Islamist militants on Sulu island since November last year, China's Xinhua news agency reported on Thursday (Sep 7).



Brigader General Cirilito Sobejana, the commander of the joint task force in Sulu, said the two Indonesian hostages were rescued at around 6.30am local time on Thursday morning in a remote village in Indanan.

Sobejana added that the two kidnapped victims, Saparuddin Kong and Sawal Maryam, were aboard a car when they were saved. The pair were then brought to a local hospital for a medical checkup.

The Philippines military said five gunmen abducted the two indonesian men in November last year off Kunak, a small town in the eastern Malaysian state of Sabah.

A few minutes before the two Indonesians were recovered, Sobejana said troops encountered some 20 Abu Sayyaf militants in Talipao town. Five militants were killed and five soldiers were wounded in that clash, he added.

Abu Sayyaf is one of the smallest and most violent jihadist groups operating in the southern Philippines, and they are notorious for kidnappings, bombings as well as attacking civilians and the army. The group, numbering about 500, have been sowing terror in the southern Philippines since the early 1990s.

Advertisement