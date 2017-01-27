Philippine zoo launches rooster exhibition to mark Chinese New Year

MANILA: A zoo in Manila has set up a special exhibit to mark the start of the Chinese Year of the Rooster.



Malabon Zoo in the Philippine capital launched the "Roosters of the World" exhibition, which showcases roosters from Japan, England, the US, Poland, China, Malaysia and a 0.75m, 7kg giant red rooster from France named Mr Universe.

The zoo has a private collection of exotic and Philippine endemic animals, according to AP.





Malabon Zoo owner Manny Tangco holds a full-grown but very small rooster named "Small But Terrible" from Malaysia to compare it with the giant red rooster from France named "Mr. Universe". (Photo: AP/Bullit Marquez)

Its owner Manny Tangco is said to have been inspired to set up the zoo after learning about the destruction of forests in the Philippines and reading the story of Noah's Ark.