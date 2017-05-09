Philippines' new environment minister says can allow responsible mining

Asia Pacific

Philippines' new environment minister says can allow responsible mining

The Philippines' new Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu said on Tuesday he can allow mining in the country as long as it is done responsibly, and he would do his job well in the interests of the Filipinos.

FILE PHOTO: Philippine Armed Forces Chief of Staff Roy Cimatu (L) speaks during a news conference at the military headquarters in Manila, Philippines July 5, 2002 REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco/File photo

MANILA: The Philippines' new Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu said on Tuesday he can allow mining in the country as long as it is done responsibly, and he would do his job well in the interests of the Filipinos.

Cimatu, a former army general, also told radio station DZBB that he wants to meet his predecessor, Regina Lopez, to get her insight on policies.

Lopez had ordered the closure of more than half the country's mines and was dismissed last week by a panel of lawmakers who scrutinize appointments.

(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr; Editing by Martin Petty)

Source: Reuters