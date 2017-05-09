Philippines' new environment minister says can allow responsible mining

The Philippines' new Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu said on Tuesday he can allow mining in the country as long as it is done responsibly, and he would do his job well in the interests of the Filipinos.

Cimatu, a former army general, also told radio station DZBB that he wants to meet his predecessor, Regina Lopez, to get her insight on policies.

Lopez had ordered the closure of more than half the country's mines and was dismissed last week by a panel of lawmakers who scrutinize appointments.

