Philippines' annual inflation slows to 3.1% in May: Statistics agency

MANILA: Philippine annual inflation slowed to 3.1 per cent in May from April's 3.4 per cent, data on the statistics agency website showed on Monday (Jun 5).



The May numbers are due for official release at 9am (0100 GMT) on Tuesday. Telephone calls to the agency were not answered outside of normal business hours.

May inflation was below a forecast of 3.3 per cent in a Reuters poll of 10 economists and was within the central bank's projection range of 2.9 per cent to 3.7 per cent for the month.



The inflation figure for last month would support market views for the central bank to leave interest rates unchanged at its Jun 22 meeting.



Core inflation, which strips out volatile food and fuel items, was 2.9 per cent in May, the data showed, slowing from 3.0 per cent the month before. Prices rose 0.1 per cent in May from April.

