Philippines politician says likely hundreds killed in besieged city

A Philippines politician said on Thursday residents fleeing the besieged Marawi City had seen hundreds of dead bodies in an area where intense fighting has taken place between security forces and Islamist militants in the last three weeks.

"They said (they saw) around 500-1,000 dead bodies," Zia Alonto Adiong, a politician in the area who is helping in rescue and relief efforts, told reporters.

The military has said 290 people have died in over three weeks of fighting, including 206 militants, 58 soldiers and 26 civilians.

