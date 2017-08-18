Philippines reports second outbreak of bird flu - minister

MANILA: The Philippines has found a second outbreak of bird flu in another province in the main Luzon island, Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel Pinol said on Friday, a week after reporting the country's first case of the poultry disease.

The second outbreak was in the Jaen municipality in the province of Nueva Ecija, north of the capital Manila, where Pinol said two cases of avian flu were detected in quails.

"In view of this recent outbreak in Nueva Ecija we will have to again (extend) our quarantine period for Luzon," Pinol told local radio station DZBB.

(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.)