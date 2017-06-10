Philippines says "strong indications" Maute militant brothers dead

The Philippines military said on Saturday it was validating reports that two brothers leading the Maute Islamist militant group were killed in the battle for control of the southern city of Marawi.

We are still awaiting confirmation," military spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Jo-Ar Herrera told a news conference in Marawi City. "We are still validating those reports but there are strong indications."

