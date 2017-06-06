Philippines says Arab-Qatar rift may have repercussions for Filipino workers

The Philippine government expressed concern over several Arab powers breaking off diplomatic ties with Qatar, saying this may have "ripple effects" on Filipinos working overseas.

"Concerned government agencies are looking at the matter and will extend assistance and other support for OFWs (Overseas Filipino Workers) who may be affected by such action," Ernesto Abella, presidential spokesman, told a media briefing.

(Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Michael Perry)