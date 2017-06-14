Philippines says US troops on the ground near besieged Marawi City

Government soldiers are seen onboard military vehicles driving along the main road of Amai Pakpak as government troops continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group, who have taken over large parts of Marawi City, Philippines, June 13, 2017. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

MANILA: Armed U.S. troops are on the ground near the besieged Marawi City in the Philippines, but they are in a support role and not participating in fighting Islamic State militants, a Philippines military spokesman said on Wednesday.

"There are some U.S. personnel who are operating equipment to provide information on situation awareness to our troops," Brigadier General Restituto Padilla told a news conference.

"I do not know the exact number and the specific mission. They are allowed to carry rifles for self-defence. But they are not allowed to fight, they only provide support," he said.

(Reporting by Manny Mogato; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan and Paul Tait)

Source: Reuters