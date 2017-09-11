Photo of Australia PM holding his granddaughter and a beer stirs debate

SINGAPORE: A photo of Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull that showed him holding his granddaughter while nursing a beer was a hot topic among Australian netizens over the weekend.



The photo, taken during an Australian Rules game in Sydney, was posted on Turnbull's Facebook page on Saturday (Sep 9) with the caption "Multitasking at the footy".

Many initial comments immediately criticised the presence of the alcoholic drink while taking care of a baby.

@TurnbullMalcolm An irresponsible grandfather Alcohol and a wee grandbaby in arms A kiss with smelly beer breath — Siena Denton (@fury12) September 10, 2017





And when was drinking while holding a child OK?" — Ewart Dave🎶 (@davidbewart) September 10, 2017

But as the story became more widespread, many came to the defence of the Australian leader by saying he did not do anything wrong. Opposition leader Bill Shorten said it was all "rubbish".

I've found something Malcolm & I can agree on. This is rubbish. Let him be a grandpa. https://t.co/gzF7plgBdw — Bill Shorten (@billshortenmp) September 10, 2017

Good grief - these people need a life. There is NOTHING wrong with drinking a beer while holding a child. — Sherry Eaton (@RightOfRush) September 10, 2017





Turnbull on Monday played down the controversy.



A report citing an Australian radio station quoted him as saying: "I think it's the craziness of social media when you see things like that.

"As long as you're comfortable in your own skin and you're just being yourself, being natural, that's all you can do. Anything else you end up being as crazy as the trolls on Twitter."