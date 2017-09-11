Photo of Australian PM holding his granddaughter and a beer stirs debate

Asia Pacific

Photo of Australian PM holding his granddaughter and a beer stirs debate

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull during a visit to Borough Market, London, on Jul 10, 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Niklas Hallen/File)
(Updated: )

SINGAPORE: A photo of Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull that showed him holding his granddaughter while nursing a beer was a hot topic among Australian netizens over the weekend.

The photo, taken during an Australian Rules game in Sydney, was posted on Turnbull's Facebook page on Saturday (Sep 9) with the caption "Multitasking at the footy".

Many initial comments immediately criticised the presence of the alcoholic drink while taking care of a baby.


But as the story became more widespread, many came to the defence of the Australian leader by saying he did not do anything wrong. Opposition leader Bill Shorten said it was all "rubbish".


Turnbull on Monday played down the controversy.

A report citing an Australian radio station quoted him as saying: "I think it's the craziness of social media when you see things like that.

"As long as you're comfortable in your own skin and you're just being yourself, being natural, that's all you can do. Anything else you end up being as crazy as the trolls on Twitter."

Source: CNA/Reports/jp

Tags