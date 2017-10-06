PM Lee goes into Brunei jungle with SAF soldiers

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong trekked into the jungles of Brunei to call on Singapore Armed Forces’ (SAF) soldiers undergoing survival training in Temburong on Friday (Oct 6).



The “unique” training environment Brunei provides is very special and could not be replicated in Singapore, Mr Lee said.

Mr Lee’s visit with the 6th Battalion, Singapore Infantry Regiment in Temburong is part of his trip to Brunei to attend the Golden Jubilee celebrations for Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah. His last visit with Singapore servicemen undergoing training in the exclave was in 2013.

Besides offering a terrain that is not present in Singapore, the training exercises in Temburong are also good for character building, Mr Lee said.

“We cannot possibly do this in Singapore,” Mr Lee said. “I just asked the soldier: ‘Have you ever been in the jungle?’. He said: ‘Never’. Then I said: ‘What about Mandai?’. He said: 'This is bigger; it is different.'

“This is a unique environment, which you cannot duplicate in Singapore. They come here, they learn about the jungle, they also toughen themselves up, they learn about themselves, so that is something very valuable.”

The SAF conducts regular training in Temburong and both militaries interact through frequent bilateral exercises, professional exchanges, visits and cross attendance of courses. These regular exchanges between the two armed forces serve to enhance professionalism and strengthen ties.

Mr Lee also emphasised the importance of training in a realistic and safe environment, and for Singapore’s soldiers to be professional.

“We have put a lot of attention on to safety,” Mr Lee said. “(The officers) make sure the soldiers are prepared for what they are going to see. Physically, also prepare them to be fit enough for the training that we are going to throw at them. If anything happens, we will make sure that the doctors are there, all the rescue is in place. I think that the system is working well.”

He added: “Of course it is also very important that the soldiers know how to behave when they are in Brunei and do not cause any awkwardness or any inconvenience or problems to their host. We brief them very carefully when we come.”