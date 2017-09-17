PM Najib calls for stronger Chinese representation in Malaysian government

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak urged the Chinese in the country to send more representatives from the community to the Barisan Nasional (BN) government in the next general election.

“I want a stronger Chinese representation in the BN government. We need the number to go up," the Prime Minister said on Saturday (Sep 16) adding that BN currently only had six per cent of Members of Parliament from the ethnic group.

“I know what you want - economic wealth and quality education. But you require peace, harmony, and stability before achieving that, and a government that is fair to you," he said.

Najib said the government was dedicated to fight the Islamic State militant group and make sure they don’t harm anyone in the country including the Chinese, the New Straits Times reported.

“Without peace in the country, the Chinese will be the first to be targeted and that is why we are a moderate government committed to peace and mutual harmony,” he said.

“If the Chinese voice is stronger in BN, then you are able to shape the policies and possibilities of this government even better, and even stronger in the future,” Najib said before a 16,000-strong crowd at the Chinese Community Patriotic Assembly organised by the Malaysian Chinese Association (MCA) at Putra World Trade Centre.

The BN chairman also pointed out that as a multiracial nation, while the government is inclusive and always assisting in creating business opportunities for the community, the Chinese also must work together with other ethnic groups in nation building.

“The reality is that you cannot go it alone. This is a multiracial country and it must be based on a multiracial government, that is moderate and progressive. Let’s move ahead (together), we have so much to look forward to,” he said, adding that the BN government is also committed towards building a peaceful and a harmonious nation.

He also urged the Chinese community not to continue to waste its time with the propaganda of the opposition which was only trying to topple the government.

"DON'T CRITICISE BLINDLY"

Najib said that although the BN had recorded many successes that all could be proud of lately like the implementation of the MRT project and drawing in huge foreign investments, it was still being criticised by the opposition.

“Don’t criticise blindly. For the opposition, whatever good you do, they will turn and twist it so that the people hate us. Remember, the opposition in their mind, if you can’t convince them, confuse them.

“This is the opposition’s mantra because this was what I discussed with a leader of the opposition who was once with us before. His take was that the art of psychological warfare is that, you if can't convince them, try to confuse them,” he said.

Thus, he said, the people should not fall prey to the opposition’s propaganda because the government today was one that was committed to the advancement of all Malaysians.

Najib also invited all Malaysians to help realise the dream of making Malaysia among the top 20 nations in the world by 2050.

“I don’t want Malaysia to be a so-so country. I want to set the bar high and keep it high so that we can attain global world class standards.

“If we can work together in the spirit of 1Malaysia, there is no reason why Malaysia cannot be among the top 20 nations,” he said.

On the question of education, the Prime Minister said that the BN government was willing to give approval for the establishment of more vernacular Chinese schools especially in new growth areas to meet the needs of the community.

He also wanted the Chinese community to master Bahasa Malaysia which is the national language and for national identity.

Najib said Bahasa Malaysia was also the lingua franca of unity for the various ethnic groups in the country.

“I only ask you, when you have more Chinese schools, please strengthen your proficiency of our national language. You can learn Chinese but please speak good Bahasa. Don’t say “gua” or “lu” anymore (colloquial Malay for me and you),” he said.