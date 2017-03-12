PM Najib warns North Korea to ensure 9 Malaysians' safety

KOTA BHARU, Malaysia: Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak on Sunday (Mar 12) vowed to ensure the safety of the nine Malaysians stranded in North Korea, and warned Pyongyang not to toy with Malaysia.

Najib said that when others respected Malaysia, and remained friendly to the citizens of Malaysia, Malaysia would also show respect and friendship to the other party, Sin Chew Daily reported.



"Respect us and make sure our people are safe," he said.

He made the comments during a speech at a ceremony for a new hospital in Kelantan state, located along the eastern coast of Peninsula Malaysia.

Nine Malaysians remain in North Korea after Pyongyang banned all Malaysian citizens from leaving, amid a diplomatic spat over the killing of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's half-brother, Kim Jong Nam.

Najib previously referred to the act as "effectively holding our citizens hostage", and instructed police to stop all North Korean citizens from leaving Malaysia until the safety of Malaysians in North Korea was assured.

Malaysia's Foreign Minister Anifah Aman said on Saturday that the country will begin formal negotiations with North Korea in the coming days on the return of the stranded Malaysians.