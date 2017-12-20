Police arrest 2 suspects in Johor Baru petrol station killing

JOHOR BARU: Johor police said on Wednesday (Dec 20) that two suspects, a man and a woman, have been arrested in relation to the brutal killing of a man at a Shell petrol station in Taman Pelangi on Sunday.

The two suspects, aged 19 and 22, are currently assisting police with investigations, said chief of Johor police Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd.

Victim Tan Aik Chai, whose nickname is believed to be “Ah Chiu”, died after he was stabbed in the heart and mowed down by a car with four men inside.

The 44-year-old had been using the air pump at the petrol station to inflate the tyres of his Volkswagen Polo.



Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi earlier said the killing was due to a dispute over a drug deal between two triads, adding that the deceased is believed to have been the leader of an organised crime organisation.



In its statement, police reminded the public not to speculate or spread false information that will hinder police in their investigations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Anyone caught doing so may be jailed for up to two years for causing unnecessary alarm, police added.

Mohd Khalil said police are focused on finding the remaining suspects involved in the killing as soon as possible.

