Police identify lone gunman behind Philippine casino attack

MANILA: The lone gunman behind Friday's deadly attack on a casino in the Philippine capital has been identified as Jessie Carlos Javier, a 42-year old Filipino, police said.

"We have finally established the identity of the perpetrator," Oscar Albayalde, chief of the capital's police office, told a media briefing on Sunday.

"He is heavily indebted due to being hooked on casino gambling, according to his immediate family," Abayalde said, reiterating the attack was not a terrorist act.

The casino's CCTV showed the gunman firing shots at the ceiling and setting gaming tables ablaze. At least 36 people died.

