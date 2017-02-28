Police respond to report that N Korea runs arms operation in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police is "constantly" taking measures to ensure that the country is not used for activities that may threaten national security, said Inspector-General of Police Khalid Abu Bakar on Tuesday (Feb 28).

In a statement responding to a Reuters report on a North Korean arms operation supposedly run out of Malaysia, IGP Khalid confirmed that "no company by the name of Glocom exists" in the country.

However, he said the authorities are aware of the two entities related to the website glocom.com.my - International Global System and International Golden Services - which are both "said to be controlled by North Korean shareholders and directors".

The former's nature of business was stated as "multimedia and electronics, and general trading", while the latter dealt in "information technology and telecommunication technology products, as well as solutions providers".

Both companies are in the process of being struck off.

Said IGP Khalid: "The RMP is constantly monitoring and taking pre-emptive measures to ensure that Malaysia is not being used to carry out activities that would be detrimental to national security.

"We have also taken all necessary actions to comply with international regulations with regards to related sanctions."

Reuters' report is based on one drafted by the United Nations for the Security Council, which describes Glocom as a front company run by North Korean intelligence agents that sells battlefield radio equipment in violation of UN sanctions.

Citing undisclosed information, the report named the intelligence agency as the Reconnaissance General Bureau, which is tasked with overseas operations and weapons procurement.

Glocom's website, which was taken down last year, listed an address in Malaysia's Little India in its contacts section. But no one answers the door there and the letter box is filled with unopened correspondence, according to Reuters.