Police say no report made on Malaysia activist Peter Chong's claims of abduction

BANGKOK: The police have not received any report on activist Peter Chong's claims that he was kidnapped in Hatyai, southern Thailand and taken to Pattaya, Hatyai police chief Kittichai Sankatavorn said on Monday (Apr 17).

Sankatavorn said that police would lodge a report against Chong for making false allegations if it was proven there was no police report on the so-called abduction, he told Bernama.

"We want to know from him where he made his police report (if he had lodged a report)."

Peter Chong was one of five people named by the Malaysian Bar on Apr 11 to have gone missing in what lawyers described to be a series of "unprecedented mysterious disappearances" in the country. He arrived back in Malaysia on Sunday.

Other people on the list include pastors Joshua Hilmy and Raymond Koh, the latter of whom is said to have been kidnapped on a road surrounded by a convoy of cars.

On Sunday, Kuala Lumpur police chief Amar Singh was reported as saying that Chong had told police he was abducted in Hatyai and taken to Pattaya before being released. According to Amar, Chong said he was in Hatyai to meet a source regarding the case of the missing pastor Raymond Koh.

Malaysia Inspector-General of Police Khalid Abu Bakar on Monday asked why Chong had not shared information about Raymond Koh with the police.

"If he really had information on the missing pastor, why didn’t he inform us? Why did he go there (southern Thailand) to look for the information by himself without telling anyone, including his family members, about it? Is he an investigator?" Khalid told the Star Online.

He said Chong's "disappearance" had caused panic in his family and anxiety among others.