Policy of "strategic patience" with North Korea over - Tillerson

SEOUL: A policy of strategic patience with North Korea has ended, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said in South Korea on Friday, adding that a "comprehensive set of capabilities" was being developed to deal with the isolated country.

South Korea and the United States share the goal of the complete denuclearisation of North Korea, South Korean Foreign Minster Yun Byung-se told a joint news conference with the visiting U.S. secretary of state.

Yun also said a U.S. anti-missile system that South Korea is deploying is only intended to defend against North Korea, not any other country.

China is vehemently opposed to South Korea's agreement with the advanced Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system, saying it undermines its security.

