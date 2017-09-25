Political complexities should not translate to inaction in Myanmar: US official

SINGAPORE: As the Rohingya crisis continues in Myanmar, US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Southeast Asia Patrick Murphy said he was encouraged by Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi’s televised speech last Tuesday.



In her speech, she highlighted the government’s commitment to the restoration of peace, stability and rule of law in Rakhine, which has been scarred by armed conflict between insurgents from the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) and security forces.

Since Aug 25 - when the ARSA attacked 30 official posts and killed 12 people - tensions in Rakhine state have skyrocketed.



According to Suu Kyi, authorities have been instructed to “adhere strictly” to the code of conduct in carrying out security operations, to exercise “all due restraint”, and to take full measures to avoid collateral damage and harming of innocent civilians. She also gave assurance that human rights violations will be addressed.



Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi delivers a speech to the nation over Rakhine and Rohingya situation, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

While her speech was met with scepticism by some activists, Murphy told Channel NewsAsia these “are, at least, efforts that were never attempted by the previous military regime and they spell a potential way forward”.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Murphy, who was in Singapore for a brief stopover after spending three days in Myanmar last week, acknowledged the criticisms leveled at Suu Kyi’s government. But he said that the international community’s duty is to “support humanitarian efforts and send the message consistently to all stakeholders - the government, the security forces, and local authorities and leaders in Rakhine state - to lower and eliminate the rhetoric so that tensions can diminish and violence can end”.



“Even though Aung San Suu Kyi is representing a government that is elected, she doesn’t have authority over the security forces. But the political complexities should not translate to inaction on the part of the stakeholders,” he said.



During his visit to Myanmar, Murphy said he communicated with a variety of stakeholders including members of the military.

When asked how receptive they seemed, he said: “The proof will be in the pudding.



"Myanmar is a sovereign country. We can only advise them. We have counselled them that steps need to be taken to end the violence, provide humanitarian assistance and facilitate the return of refugees. We have also emphasised that if the situation worsens, it could create a potential target inside the country for further terrorism of a more international nature.”



A Rohingya refugee camp is seen in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh on Sep 21, 2017. (Photo: REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton)

He also stressed the importance of resolving the conflict to sustain the country’s transition to democracy and economic development.



He said one of his main concerns is hate speech which is fuelling tensions.



“It’s an unacceptable situation. There’s a lot of hate speech in the newspaper editorials towards the Muslim population of Rakhine who have endured many decades of repression discrimination,” he said.



The administration of then-President Barack Obama officially normalised relations with the Myanmar government last year.



On whether the latest developments within Myanmar will cause the current administration to rethink this relationship, Murphy said: “This is an elected government with whom we want to work on a successful path forward. Myanmar has embarked on a heretofore relatively successful transition. We have a partnership with Myanmar. This is a country in which we see great promise.”



“Our efforts are aimed at helping them succeed with what they profess and affirm they want to do which is achieve peace and reconciliation and economic growth and development for all of its people. We can do this by advising and counseling them,” he added.



He added that he sees great potential in the recommendations of the Advisory Commission on Rakhine State chaired by Kofi Annan. “These have been embraced by the Myanmar government and among the recommendations, there is a path forward that involves citizenship for the Rohingya people. We need to support these efforts.”



Myanmar's President Htin Kyaw (front right) shakes hands with former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan (front L) during their meeting at the Presidential House in Naypyidaw on August 23, 2017. (AFP/STR)

Murphy also emphasised the importance of ASEAN’s role in alleviating the crisis.



While he noted that Malaysia has disassociated itself from an ASEAN statement on Myanmar, he said that the central message needs to remain clear.



“I haven’t spoken to the Malaysian government. But if the situation degrades further, there’s a potential for instability in the region and affect the whole region," he said. "ASEAN can do its part by consistently calling for an end to violence, the lowering of tensions, the military’s support for the government’s efforts and supporting humanitarian assistance.”



While in Singapore, Murphy also met with Singapore Government counterparts to discuss issues of regional importance, including the response to the crisis in Myanmar. He also attended an event to thank the Singapore Government for support following the USS McCain incident.