Pope can't solve 'impossible problems', says Vatican of Myanmar trip
YANGON: Pope Francis cannot be expected to solve "impossible problems", a Vatican spokesman said late Wednesday (Nov 29), rejecting any loss of "moral authority" after the pope refrained from addressing the Rohingya crisis head-on during his trip to Myanmar.
"People are not expected to solve impossible problems and the moral authority of the pope stands," Vatican spokesman Greg Burke told reporters at the tail end of a four-day trip to Myanmar.