Power Rangers to be screened in Malaysia with no cuts: Censorship board

KUALA LUMPUR: Power Rangers the movie will be screened in Malaysia with a rating of P13 without any cuts, the Malaysian Film Censorship Board said on Wednesday (Mar 22).

The director general of the board Abdul Halim Abdul Hamid was responding to queries from Channel NewsAsia, after rumours that the movie might be banned or censored because of a character that would reportedly question her sexuality.

A check by Channel NewsAsia on Tuesday found no tickets for the movie were being sold by at least two major cinemas in Malaysia, despite the premiere set for Thursday.

TGV Cinemas said the movie had been going through a review, which was why the times were not listed.