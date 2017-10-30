PPAP singer Piko-Taro to entertain Donald Trump during official Japan visit: Report

TOKYO: The President of the United States will be getting the VIP treatment when he is in Japan next month on an official visit.



Donald Trump will be entertained by hit comedian and YouTube sensation Kazuhito Kosaka - more popularly known as Piko-Taro or Daimaou Kosaka, local media reported on Sunday (Oct 29).

Japan is part of Trump's five-nation visit to the region between Nov 3 and Nov 14, which will include stops in South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines.

Piko-Taro will attend a dinner party to be hosted by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the Kyodo news agency reported citing "government sources".

The sources also said that while Abe was holding talks with Trump in New York, the US leader told him that he enjoyed Piko-Taro's video, Kyodo added.

The comedian became an Internet sensation for his 45-second long video "Pen-Pineapple-Apple-Pen" which went viral after pop giant Justin Bieber tweeted that it was his "favourite video on the Internet".

It then went on to enter the Guinness World Records as the shortest song to break into the Billboard Hot 100.

Trump's granddaughter Arabella also appears to be a big fan of the Japanese comedian, with her mother Ivanka Trump posting a video of her singing along to the catchy song on Instagram last November.

In addition to Piko-Taro, Japan's number one golfer Hideki Matsuyama will also play with Abe and Trump on a golf course near Tokyo, Kyodo added.