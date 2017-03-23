Pre-launch of Johor housing project receives overwhelming support

JOHOR BAHRU: Thousands of Johoreans gathered at Galleria Kota Raya as early as 5am on Wednesday (Mar 22) hoping to own a Bangsa Johor Dream House launched by the Sultan Ibrahim Foundation.

However, there was confusion about the collection of forms to register for the housing project about half an hour after the pre-launch Wednesday evening. It was learnt many visitors went to the venue early so as to not miss out on an opportunity to apply for the housing project.

They were dismayed when told registration can only be done via the foundation's website.

The pre-launch ceremony also saw the presence of the Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar, and his consort Permaisuri Raja Zarith Sofiah Almarhum Sultan Idris Shah.

Alfred Tan Wei Ann, 25, described the housing project as an excellent initiative for the people of the state.

"The project is very timely as houses are very expensive, especially in Johor, and many cannot afford to buy houses. So the project is good for residents in the state. I hope to own a house through this project," said the sales representative from Johor Bahru.

Another early bird, Mohd Faizal Mohd Omar, 39, was very excited about the project as it could really assist the people to own houses.

"As a Johorean, I am proud to have the opportunity to own a house priced RM100,000 and below,” said the civil servant. “I have been waiting since morning for the opening ceremony by the Sultan.

"For me, the project will assist Johoreans regardless of whether they are Malay, Chinese or Indian."

A Felda retiree, K Subramaniam, also did not want to be left behind during the launch and to obtain information about the houses offered.

"This is good news for Johoreans as many could not afford to buy houses and this is an opportunity for them to buy houses especially at such affordable prices,” he said.

"Today, I came to know more on the eligibility to apply for the house and I also called my children to apply.”

The Bangsa Johor Dream House by the Sultan Ibrahim Foundation will see two housing projects which will be implemented in Bandar Dato'Onn and Bandar Baru Majidee with various types of houses priced from RM80,000 to RM150,000 (about S$25,000 to S$47,000) a unit.