President Barrow arrives in Gambia from Senegal - witness

BANJUL: An aircraft carrying Gambian President Adama Barrow arrived in the capital Banjul on Thursday, a Reuters witness said, days after his predecessor Yahya Jammeh fled into exile under pressure from regional forces.

Barrow was inaugurated as president in neighbouring Senegal last week as mediators concluded an exit deal for Jammeh.

