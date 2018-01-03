Prime suspect in Johor Baru petrol station killing identified, in remand

JOHOR BARU: Malaysian police said they have identified the prime suspect in the murder of a 44-year-old man at a petrol station in Johor Baru, The Star reported on Wednesday (Jan 3).



State police chief Mohd Khalil Kader said initial investigations revealed that one of the three suspects currently in remand is the prime suspect in the case, The Star added.



In a separate statement to Bernama, Mr Mohd Khalil said authorities were still looking for the knife that was used to stab the victim at the Taman Pelangi petrol station in December. He added that the suspect is believed to have disposed of the weapon along the road to Desaru in Kota Tinggi.



“Investigations revealed that the prime suspect was previously involved in two robbery cases in Kulai and Batu Pahat,” he added.



Fourteen suspects were detained during the course of investigations and 11 have been released, reported The Star.



On Dec 17, the victim was using the air pump at a petrol station in Taman Pelangi to inflate his car's tyres when he was stabbed and mowed down by a car with four men inside.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The following week, Malaysian police said that they recovered the white BMW that was used in the murder. Authorities said that the gruesome killing was motivated by a drug debt and not triad wars as previously thought.