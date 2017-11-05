Prince Charles and Camilla to visit Penang despite floods

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the duchess of Cornwall, will head to Penang on Monday (Nov 6) despite floods and typhoon-like winds in the northern Malaysian state, local media said.

"The visit is still on but we will be reviewing the situation closely," The Star reported, quoting an official from the British High Commission in Kuala Lumpur.



The royal couple are in Kuching as part of their week-long stop in Malaysia. This is their first visit to Malaysia and it marks the 60th anniversary of Malaysia-United Kingdom bilateral relations.

At least two people have been killed and almost 2,000 evacuated in Penang after a storm triggered serious flooding.

The army was deployed to provide help after a torrential downpour lasting 15 hours sparked the worst inundations in the state for years.



Many streets in the capital George Town, which The Star said the royal couple are visiting, were submerged in deep dirty water.

Malaysia is the second stop in Asia after Singapore, and they are headed to India next.