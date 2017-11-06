Prince Charles, Camilla arrive in Penang amid floods

GEORGE TOWN: The Prince of Wales, Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, arrived in Penang on Monday (Nov 6) night as part of a day-long official visit to commemorate the 60th anniversary of bilateral relations between Malaysia and the United Kingdom.

The heir to the British throne and his spouse flew in a Royal Air Force aircraft at the Penang International Airport at 8.10pm. They arrived at the northern Malaysian state after a storm triggered serious flooding on Saturday.

The royal couple was accompanied by Minister-in-Attendance S K Devamany, who is also Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department.

Upon arrival, the royal entourage was greeted by Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng and the full line-up of state executive councillors.

The royal couple are scheduled to visit a number of places of worship in the heritage enclave on Tuesday, including the St George Church, Kapitan Keling Mosque, Han Jiang Ancestral Temple and Sri Mahamariamman Temple.

They are also expected to stroll around the heritage areas at noon before Prince Charles visits the Sun-Yat Sen Museum in Armenian Street while Camilla heads to the Teochew Puppet and Opera House on the same street to enjoy a cultural show.

The Prince of Wales will visit the World Fish Centre, an international research organisation that harnesses fisheries and aquaculture to reduce hunger and poverty based in Batu Maung, the southern part of the Penang Island.

Following the visit to the fish centre, the Prince will proceed to the Royal Malaysian Air Force in Butterworth, Seberang Perai in Peninsular Malaysia or previously known as Province Wellesley, for Five Power Defence Arrangements.

At night, the British royals will attend the Sandhurst Alumni Reception at Eastern and Oriental Hotel before they conclude their visit in Penang, by attending the Penang Peranakan Museum Reception in Church Street.

This is the royal couple’s maiden visit to Malaysia.

Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh attended the official opening of the 16th Commonwealth Games in Kuala Lumpur in 1998, while Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, visited in September 2012.