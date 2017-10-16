Public transport boost for Sydney with thousands of new services: Report

SYDNEY: Getting around Sydney on public transportation could become more comfortable after the New South Wales government confirmed the addition of thousands of new services from Nov 26.

The new services include "new ferry services, extra weekly train services and thousands of new bus services", The Sydney Morning Herald reported on Monday (Oct 16).

An awareness campaign was launched by Minister for Transport and Infrastructure Andrew Constance on Sunday to help commuters.



"We are going to make sure everyone knows these timetable changes are coming so from today, customers can expect to see an extensive advertising with plenty of information and announcements at stations, ferry wharves and on buses across the public transport network," Mr Constance said.

According to the Herald, the changes include:

More than 1500 new weekly train services across the network.

Almost 7000 new weekly bus services.

More than 2000 B-Line services for the northern beaches.

More than 140 extra weekly ferry services.

"We are giving thousands of customers an early Christmas present this year with more services and better connections between modes to help them get to where they need to go," Premier Gladys Berejiklian said.

"This will mark the biggest ever change to our transport network and means that since we came into government in 2011 we have added 27,000 additional weekly transport services," she added.