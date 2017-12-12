Puppies in India rescued after being stuck in tar for hours

UDAIPUR, India: Three puppies that had been stuck in hardened tar for hours in India survived after an animal rescue and treatment organisation saved them in November.

Alerted by a person in the city of Udaipur, the Animal Aid team attended to the suffering trio that had been stuck in the black tar for hours and went about freeing them one by one.

"They were so completely stuck, they couldn't move a muscle," Animal Aid said in a Facebook post. "Prying them loose was impossible for the tense rescue team, so we had to cut the tar loose from the rocks below and bring the puppies, as well as the tar and gravel they were stuck in, back to the hospital.

"Determined volunteers and staff spent hours to soften the tar with oil and dish soap, with time out only to plant kisses on the puppies' noses."





In the following three days, the staff kept massaging oil and bathing the one-month-old puppies until they were completely free from the tar. The trio's mother was found and they are being looked after by a local in the neighborhood.

The organisation told Reuters that its employees are checking on them weekly. The video on the Animal Aid Unlimited YouTube page has so far garnered more than 1.6 million views.