Putin - Russia may order US to cut further its diplomatic staff in Moscow

XIAMEN, China: Russia reserves the right to further reduce the number of U.S. diplomatic staff in Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday, adding that Moscow would not do that for now.

Reacting to what he called Washington's "boorish and unprecedented" actions towards Russia's diplomatic facilities in the United States, Putin said he would order the Foreign Ministry to take the U.S. authorities to court over violation of Russia's property rights.

