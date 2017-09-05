Putin says tougher North Korea sanctions senseless, warns of global catastrophe

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that imposing tougher sanctions on North Korea over its nuclear missile programme would not change the leadership in Pyongyang, but could lead to large-scale human suffering.

XIAMEN, China: Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that imposing tougher sanctions on North Korea over its nuclear missile programme would not change the leadership in Pyongyang, but could lead to large-scale human suffering.

Putin, speaking after a BRICs summit in China, also warned against further ramping up military hysteria around North Korea, saying that could lead to "global catastrophe."

