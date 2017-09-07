Pyongyang from above: Singaporean given rare access to film North Korean capital

SINGAPORE: Singaporean photographer Aram Pan has taken rare footage of the North Korean capital Pyongyang after he was given access to film while flying over the city.



Pan flew in a Piper Matrix PA-46, circling over Pyongyang as he filmed the city’s landmarks, highways, bridges and buildings.



The Singaporean is part of the DPRK360 project, which aims to showcase the reclusive country through photographs and videos.



Pan posted the video of his flight on YouTube, where he wrote: "It's a rare treat that a foreigner is allowed photography and filming over the skies of North Korea and even rarer to be doing so in a Piper Matrix PA-46 light plane."





